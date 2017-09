Jan 21 (Reuters) - Galenica AG :

* FY 2015 consolidated net sales up by 11.0 pct to 3,791.6 million Swiss francs ($3.78 billion)

* Preparatory work for the transformation of Vifor Pharma and Galenica Sante into two independent companies is proceeding as planned Source text: bit.ly/1UdeTJU Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0038 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)