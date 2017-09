Jan 21 (Reuters) - Liechtensteinische Landesbank AG :

* Increased its annual profit by 17 pct in 2015. It expects a net profit of 84 million Swiss francs

* FY 2015 operating income reached 323 million Swiss francs ($321.87 million), and operating expenses amounted to 234 million francs Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0035 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)