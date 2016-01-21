FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Premier Foods FY profit and net debt expectations unchanged
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 21, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Premier Foods FY profit and net debt expectations unchanged

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc

* Trading statement

* Q3 group sales up +0.1 pct; branded sales down (1 pct)

* Q3 year to date group sales +0.3 pct; branded sales down (0.4 pct)

* Strong Q3 sweet treats sales up +6.5 pct reflecting successful cadbury innovation programme

* Q3 grocery sales down (2.7 pct); Q3 year to date down (0.9 pct)

* Solid Q3 trading underpinned by strong sweet treats performance

* International sales up +9.8 pct in q3 at constant currency

* Profit and net debt expectations for year unchanged Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.