BRIEF-Premier Foods FY profit and net debt expectations unchanged

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Premier Foods Plc

* Trading statement

* Q3 group sales up +0.1 pct; branded sales down (1 pct)

* Q3 year to date group sales +0.3 pct; branded sales down (0.4 pct)

* Strong Q3 sweet treats sales up +6.5 pct reflecting successful cadbury innovation programme

* Q3 grocery sales down (2.7 pct); Q3 year to date down (0.9 pct)

* Solid Q3 trading underpinned by strong sweet treats performance

* International sales up +9.8 pct in q3 at constant currency

* Profit and net debt expectations for year unchanged