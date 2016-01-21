BRIEF-Countrywide says now expects underlying EBITDA for 2015 to show modest improvement

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Countrywide Plc :

* Issues its pre-close trading update for year to Dec. 31, 2015

* Overall across residential and commercial, group achieved an encouraging performance in Q4 of 2015

* Strong performances from our commercial and surveyors operations will deliver profit growth in 2015 for our business to business unit

* Both our retail and London business units enter 2016 with transaction pipe-lines ahead of previous year

* Our retail and London business units continue to be impacted by current housing market trends

* Financial services continues to outperform market, with profits in 2015 ahead of 2014

* Now expects that underlying EBITDA for 2015 will show a modest improvement on our previous expectations

* We maintain our previous expectations for 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: