Jan 21 (Reuters) - Hypoport AG :

* Volume of new loans in Private Clients division under its main brand, Dr Klein, increased by almost 44 pct yoy and reached a new record of 9.0 billion euros ($9.82 billion) in 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9164 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)