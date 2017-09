Jan 21 (Reuters) - Trabzonspor :

* Appoints Hami Mandirali as football team’s coach for one and a half year

* As per the agreement company to pay 100,000 lira ($32,777.21) monthly to Hamdi Mandirali Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0509 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)