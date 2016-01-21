FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Ahlstrom sells glassfiber business to Owens Corning
January 21, 2016 / 8:02 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Ahlstrom sells glassfiber business to Owens Corning

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Ahlstrom Oyj :

* Has signed an agreement to divest its Building & Wind business unit to Owens Corning

* Initial debt and cash free purchase price, which is subject to EBITDA adjustment, is 73 million euros ($79.61 million) 

* Unit to be divested was part of building and energy business area until end of 2015

* Expects to book a capital gain of approximately 25 million euros following completion of transaction

* Gain will not have an impact on Ahlstrom’s operating profit excluding non-recurring items

* Transaction is expected to be completed during H1 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9169 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

