BRIEF-Ahlstrom sells glassfiber business to Owens Corning

* Has signed an agreement to divest its Building & Wind business unit to Owens Corning
* Initial debt and cash free purchase price, which is subject to EBITDA adjustment, is 73 million euros ($79.61 million)
* Unit to be divested was part of building and energy business area until end of 2015
* Expects to book a capital gain of approximately 25 million euros following completion of transaction
* Gain will not have an impact on Ahlstrom’s operating profit excluding non-recurring items
