FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Clicks Group says sales rose 13.6 pct in 20 weeks to Jan. 17
Sections
Houston residents set to return to work
Harvey aftermath
Houston residents set to return to work
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
U.S. crude rises, gasoline falls as refineries restart
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
Zimbabwe
Politicians, farmers look to life after Mugabe
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 21, 2016 / 8:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Clicks Group says sales rose 13.6 pct in 20 weeks to Jan. 17

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Clicks Group Ltd :

* Trading update for 20 weeks to Jan. 17, 2016

* Increased sales by 13.6 pct in 20 weeks to Jan. 17, 2016 

* Total group turnover grew by 12.2 pct to R9.2 billion

* Total retail sales increased by 12.7 pct and by 9.8 pct on a comparable store basis, with selling price inflation of 3.3 pct

* clicks reported comparable store sales growth of 10.6 pct and showed real volume growth of 7.2 pct as selling price inflation measured 3.4 pct

* Expect trading conditions to be challenging, with consumers facing further pressure from a combination of higher inflation and rising interest rates Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.