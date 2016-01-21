BRIEF-Schouw & Co upward adjustment of 2015 EBIT

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Schouw & Co A/S :

* In the Q3 2015 interim report Schouw & Co. announced an expected consolidated revenue for the full year of about 12.3 billion Danish crpwms with an EBIT range of 730-785 million crowns

* The Group’s revenue in the last three months of the year was about DKK 250 million crowns higher than expected

* Now expects that final EBIT for 2015 will be estimated to about 830 million Danish crowns  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8446 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)