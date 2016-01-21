FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Barclays says to close offices in 9 countries across Asia, Americas and EMEA
January 21, 2016 / 3:35 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Barclays says to close offices in 9 countries across Asia, Americas and EMEA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Barclays Plc :

* Announced several initiatives within its investment bank which build on its existing strategy

* Will close offices in nine countries across Asia, Americas and EMEA

* For period from Dec. 31 to March 1, 2016, Barclays expects to report investment bank income broadly flat on prior year

* Investment bank will continue to focus on its two home markets in UK and US

* In Asia, we will continue to provide expertise and resources to clients who have cross-border requirements from offices in China, Hong Kong SAR, Singapore, Japan And India. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

