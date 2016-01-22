FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Interroll Holding FY 2015 net profit up 52 pct at CHF 29 mln
#Switzerland Market Report
January 22, 2016 / 5:50 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Interroll Holding AG :

* FY 2015 new orders rose to a new record level of 385.1 million Swiss francs ($382.01 million) (+9.8 pct compared to previous year) while net sales amounted to 360.8 million Swiss francs (+7.6 pct)

* Operating result (EBITDA) for financial year 2015 is expected to be around 58 million francs (approx. +32 pct compared to previous year) and net profit around 29 million francs (approx. +52 pct) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0081 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
