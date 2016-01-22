BRIEF-BB Biotech FY prelim profit after tax at CHF 653 mln

Jan 22 (Reuters) - BB Biotech AG :

* FY prelim profit after tax at 653 million Swiss francs ($647.30 million) versus 1,470 million francs year ago

* After Q3 loss of 575 million francs, Q4 profit of 511 million francs

* Raises dividend to 14.50 francs per share for 2015 and proposes a share split of 1:5

* For 2016 expects, among other product approvals publication of numerous data to pipeline products of the portfolio investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 1.0088 Swiss francs) (Gdynia Newsroom)