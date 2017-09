Jan 22 (Reuters) - Protector Forsikring ASA :

* Q4 gross premiums written amounted to 325 million Norwegian crowns ($37.02 million), up 15 pct compared with Q4 2014

* Expects gross written premiums to increase 22 pct over full year 2016, including a positive currency effect

* Gross written premiums in 2015 were 2.84 billion, up 20 pct compared to 2014 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7788 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)