Jan 22 (Reuters) - ABN AMRO Group NV :

* ABN AMRO’s capital position is well above the minimum 2016 SREP requirements

* ABN AMRO is required to hold on a consolidated basis a minimum Common Equity Tier 1 capital level of 10.25 pct

* At the end of Q3 2015 ABN Amro had a phase-in CET1 capital ratio of 14.9 pct (fully loaded 14.8 pct) Source text: abn.com/1VcMP9H Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)