January 22, 2016 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-UK lender Close Brothers says confident in a satisfactory FY outcome

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Close Brothers Group Plc

* Trading update

* Issues its scheduled pre-close trading update ahead of its 2016 half year end

* Delivered a solid performance despite challenging market conditions since start of financial year

* Banking division continued to deliver growth, with loan book up 4.9 pct to 6 billion stg (31 July 2015: 5.7 billion stg) 

* Winterflood’s performance has been impacted by difficult market conditions which have persisted since start of financial year

* Net interest margin remains below prior year, although bad debt ratio has improved slightly and return on net loan book remains strong

* Falling equity markets and lower levels of activity, particularly in AIM market, have resulted in lower profitability in period

* Total client assets reduced to 9.4 billion stg (31 July 2015: 10.8 billion stg) reflecting negative market movements and disposal of our corporate activities, as previously reported.

* Market conditions have been weaker in first half but we remain confident in a satisfactory outcome for year

* Continued opportunities for growth in banking division, whilst maintaining our focus on returns and a prudent risk profile

* Winterflood is well positioned but trading conditions remain difficult

* Asset management we expect continued progress in business, notwithstanding difficult market conditions Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

