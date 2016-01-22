FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Grand Parade signs exclusive licence with Dunkin' Brands
January 22, 2016 / 7:06 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Grand Parade signs exclusive licence with Dunkin' Brands

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Grand Parade Investments Ltd

* Grand Parade Investments Limited signs exclusive licence with Dunkin’ Brands International

* Under agreement, GPI will develop over 250 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants and more than 70 Baskin-Robbins shops in South Africa

* GPI will invest r210 million over next 10-years, which will be funded off its own balance sheet

* Does not expect to raise any third party debt related to this transaction

* Transaction will have a minimal impact on earnings for group in short term. Conditions precedent

* Exclusive master licence agreement is for a 10-year period with an option to renew for further 10-years. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

