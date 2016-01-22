BRIEF-Grand Parade signs exclusive licence with Dunkin' Brands

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Grand Parade Investments Ltd
* Grand Parade Investments Limited signs exclusive licence with Dunkin’ Brands International
* Under agreement, GPI will develop over 250 Dunkin’ Donuts restaurants and more than 70 Baskin-Robbins shops in South Africa
* GPI will invest r210 million over next 10-years, which will be funded off its own balance sheet
* Does not expect to raise any third party debt related to this transaction
* Transaction will have a minimal impact on earnings for group in short term. Conditions precedent
* Exclusive master licence agreement is for a 10-year period with an option to renew for further 10-years.