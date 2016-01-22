BRIEF-Oxford Instruments says confident in meeting FY expectations

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Oxford Instruments Plc

* Orders were ahead of same period in prior year, on both a reported and organic, constant currency basis.

* As expected, revenues for period in nanotechnology tools and service were marginally down on same period last year

* Pperating cash flow was strong with net debt at period end of 146 mln stg.

* Order book for future deliveries is now ahead of same period last year

* Performance in period has been in line with our expectations.

* Confidence in meeting expectations for group for full year.