Jan 21 (Reuters) - Vetoquinol SA :

* Reports Q4 sales in 8.5 pct growth to 90.8 million euros ($98.28 million), reflecting 6.2 pct organic growth

* FY 2015 sales rise 8.7 pct to 342.6 million euros

* Says it will pursue and step up growth