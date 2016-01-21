BRIEF-Compagnie des Alpes Q1 sales up 3.3 pct at 122.2 mln euros

Jan 21 (Reuters) - Compagnie des Alpes SA :

* Consolidated sales for Q1 2015/2016 came to 122.2 million euros ($132.3 million), an increase of 3.3 pct on a comparable scope basis

* Consolidated sales for Q1 2015/2016 increased by 1.0 pct on current scope basis

* For leisure destinations the group remains confident in its outlook and guidance for the rest of the financial year

* To date, ski areas booking trends are in line with those of last year and the school vacation calendar is slightly better than last yea Source text: bit.ly/1PHevzv Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9236 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)