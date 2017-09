Jan 21 (Reuters) - Groupe Open SA :

* Reports Q4 revenue of 75.2 million euros ($81.5 million) versus 70.7 million euros a year ago

* FY revenue is 282.3 million euros versus 264.4 million euros a year ago

* Confirms objective of current operating income above 6 pct

* Also sees a very strong expected increase in net income and a significant cash generation Source text: bit.ly/1NmX4Cm Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9231 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)