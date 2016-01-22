FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Delhaize group Q4 revenue up at 6.32 billion euros
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 22, 2016 / 6:20 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Delhaize group Q4 revenue up at 6.32 billion euros

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Delhaize Group SA :

* Q4 revenue 6.32 billion euros versus 6.30 billion euros ($6.82 billion) in Reuters poll

* Q4 revenue is up 14.2 pct at actual exchange rates (+4.9 pct at identical exchange rates) compared to a year ago and excluding the result of the 53rd week in the U.S. in 2014

* Q4 US revenue USD 4.44 billion versus USD 4.67 billion year ago

* Q4 Belgium revenue 1.33 billion euros versus 1.26 billion euros year ago

* Q4 South Eastern Europe revenue 942 million euros versus 832 million euros year ago

* Total number of stores at end of 2015 is 3,512 versus 3,468 at end of 2014

* Expects 2015 group underlying operating profit to be approximately 870 million euros

* Expects full year free cash flow reached 516 million euros

* Capital expenditure reached 774 million euros in 2015 (705 million euros at identical exchange rates) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9232 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.