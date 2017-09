Jan 22 (Reuters) - Reinet Investments SCA ”

* At 31 Dec. 2015, net asset value of fund amounted to 5,361 million euros ($5.81 billion), an increase of 278 million euros from 30 Sept. 2015 Source text: bit.ly/23ikEfo Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9232 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)