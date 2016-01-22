BRIEF-Philips and consortium led by GO Scale Capital terminate Lumileds transaction

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Philips and consortium led by GO Scale Capital terminate Lumileds transaction

* Consortium led by GO Scale Capital would acquire an 80.1 pct interest in Lumileds

* Despite efforts to mitigate the concerns of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), regulatory clearance has not been granted for this particular transaction

* “We will now engage with other parties that have expressed an interest in exploring strategic options for Lumileds to pursue more growth and scale” says CEO Frans van Houten

* Philips will continue to report the Lumileds business as discontinued operations Source text: philips.to/1PIkMeb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)