January 22, 2016 / 6:40 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Philips and consortium led by GO Scale Capital terminate Lumileds transaction

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Koninklijke Philips NV :

* Philips and consortium led by GO Scale Capital terminate Lumileds transaction

* Consortium led by GO Scale Capital would acquire an 80.1 pct interest in Lumileds

* Despite efforts to mitigate the concerns of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the United States (CFIUS), regulatory clearance has not been granted for this particular transaction

* “We will now engage with other parties that have expressed an interest in exploring strategic options for Lumileds to pursue more growth and scale” says CEO Frans van Houten

* Philips will continue to report the Lumileds business as discontinued operations Source text: philips.to/1PIkMeb Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
