Jan 22 (Reuters) - Kervansaray Yatirim :

* Company share in unit Melis Yapi Ticaret decreases to 68.16 percent from 99.20 percent

* Unit Melis Yapi Ticaret acquires Sayilgan Holding

* As result of acquisition Sayilgan Holdings's 0.12 percent share in Kervansaray has been transferred to Melis Yapi Ticaret