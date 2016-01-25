BRIEF-Electra Private Equtiy to review investment strategy

LONDON, Jan 25 (Reuters) - Electra Private Equity Plc

* Board of Electra Private Equity announces that it is reviewing company’s investment strategy and policy and its structure

* Review will look at all options for maximising long-term shareholder value

* The Company’s current Investment Strategy and Policy was approved by shareholders in October 2006 and some amendments regarding capital structure, distributions and fees were announced in February 2015

* The board presently anticipates that the current review will be completed during the autumn, and the outcome will be announced to shareholders as soon as appropriate Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reporting By Anjuli Davies)