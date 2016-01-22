FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Medistim launches its new product MiraQ in US
January 22, 2016

BRIEF-Medistim launches its new product MiraQ in US

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Medistim ASA :

* Announces that they launch its new product MiraQ in the US market

* The launch takes place at the annual US Conference arranged by The Society of Thoracic Surgeons, STS, which takes place in Phoenix, Arizona, USA from the 23-27 Jan

* Is seeking approval from the Ministry of Health, Labor and Welfare (MHLW) for clearance in the Japanese market and the health authorities in China, China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) for clearance for sale in China

* It is expected that these approvals will be in place by 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
