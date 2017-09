Jan 22 (Reuters) - Swedish Competition Authority:

* Goes to court to block Scandi Standard unit’s Kronfågel Holding AB purchase of competitor Lagerberg i Norjeby AB

* Says will impose a fine of 100 million Swedish crowns ($11.65 million) if Kronfågel Holding pursues the Lagerberg deal Source text: bit.ly/1S8PDFq

