Jan 22 (Reuters) - Bank Of Moscow OJSC :

* Says completes placement of 73.3 million shares under close subscription at issue price 587 roubles ($7.31) a share

* Says 100 pct of shares have been placed Source text for Eikon: bit.ly/1UfPkI2

Further company coverage: ($1 = 80.3025 roubles) (Gdynia Newsroom)