BRIEF-Viscom says likely affected by new ruling of German Federal Fiscal Court

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Viscom AG :

* Says is likely affected by the new ruling of the German Federal Fiscal Court (BFH)

* Ruling of German Federal Fiscal Court from 13 January 2016 on taxation of dividend income from securities lending transactions means that Viscom will have to recognise provisions for 2015 financial year

* Estimates that burden on group’s net profit for 2015 financial year from these provisions will amount to approx. 2.5 million euros ($2.71 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9223 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)