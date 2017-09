Jan 22 (Reuters) - Eurasia Groupe SA :

* Announces reserved capital increase dedicated to a group of investors

* Says about 40 investors subscribed for 355,902 shares priced 8.16 euros ($8.84) per share

* Total value of capital increase thus reaches 2,904,160.30 euros Source text: bit.ly/1RD46ed Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9231 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)