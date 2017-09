Jan 22 (Reuters) - Pragma Inkaso SA :

* In Q4 acquired debt portfolios worth in total 154.0 million zlotys ($37.5 million) versus 320.0 million zlotys a year ago

* In Q4 gained 43 new clients Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 4.1098 zlotys) (Gdynia Newsroom)