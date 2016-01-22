BRIEF-Lifco acquires Norwegian Cenika

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Lifco publ AB :

* Has signed an agreement to acquire the majority of Norwegian Cenika AS, a supplier of low voltage electrical supplies

* In 2015, Cenika’s sales amounted to about 160 million Norwegian crowns ($18.28 million)

* Cenika sells its own brand CenTech and the Chinese brand Chint directly to the professional power industry in Norway and Sweden

* The company will be consolidated in the division Relining within business area Systems Solutions Source text: bit.ly/1TcwseK Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7521 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)