FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Lifco acquires Norwegian Cenika
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 22, 2016 / 1:22 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Lifco acquires Norwegian Cenika

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - Lifco publ AB :

* Has signed an agreement to acquire the majority of Norwegian Cenika AS, a supplier of low voltage electrical supplies

* In 2015, Cenika’s sales amounted to about 160 million Norwegian crowns ($18.28 million)

* Cenika sells its own brand CenTech and the Chinese brand Chint directly to the professional power industry in Norway and Sweden

* The company will be consolidated in the division Relining within business area Systems Solutions Source text: bit.ly/1TcwseK Further company coverage: ($1 = 8.7521 Norwegian crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.