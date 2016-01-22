FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-JKX Oil & Gas responds to Proxima statement
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 22, 2016 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-JKX Oil & Gas responds to Proxima statement

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 22 (Reuters) - JKX Oil & Gas Plc

* JKX response to Proxima announcement

* Reiterates position set out in its circular to shareholders dated 31 December 2015 which has received support of leading corporate governance advisory institution, ISS

* Circular details creditable performance of JKX against extremely difficult constraints arising from JKX’s main operations being in Ukraine and substantial decline in worldwide oil and gas prices

* Also gives very clear reasons why, in interests of shareholders as a whole, shareholders should vote against proxima resolutions

* Board of JKX unanimously recommends shareholders to follow that advice

* Proxima has failed to respond to board’s substantial concerns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.