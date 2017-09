Jan 25 (Reuters) - Abcam Plc

* In our catalogue products business, we expect H1 revenue growth approaching 16%

* H1 other revenues, which represented almost 7% of total for period, increased by over 30%.

* Sees H1 revenue growth of around 16.5% on a constant currency basis and over 17% on a reported basis