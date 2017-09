Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sotkamo Silver AB :

* Financing- and delivery agreement with ABB Oy, Finland, a unit of ABB Ltd, has been extended until the end of 2016

* The value of the delivery is about 5 million euros ($5.41 million) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9244 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)