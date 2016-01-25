FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Jyske Bank says expects Q4 pre-tax profit 1.08 bln DKK
Sections
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
North Korea crisis
Trump seeks tougher sanctions to force negotiations
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
January 25, 2016 / 7:39 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Jyske Bank says expects Q4 pre-tax profit 1.08 bln DKK

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Jyske Bank :

* Says expects to report a pre-tax profit of 3,204 million Danish crowns ($464.5 million) for year 2015 and a pre-tax profit of 1,075 million crowns for the fourth quarter of 2015

* Says it is expected that net profit for year will amount to 2,476 million crowns.

* Says that for 2015 it would be a challenge to achieve a return on opening equity of at least 10 percent before tax

* Says will publish its annual report for 2015 on Tuesday, 23 February 2016. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8985 Danish crowns) (Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.