BRIEF-Novozymes launches probiotic for poultry
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Showdown over fuel rules
Energy & Environment
Showdown over fuel rules
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
Autos
House approves plan to speed self-driving car deployment
#Healthcare
January 25, 2016 / 9:14 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Novozymes launches probiotic for poultry

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Novozymes

* Says it and Adisseo have launched their first probiotic for poultry on the U.S. market and in a number of countries in the Middle East and South East Asia

* Says the product optimizes feed conversion by 2 to 2.5 percent, meaning less feed consumed to raise an animal

* Says estimates the probiotics market at 200-300 million euros ($217-325 million) and 8-10 percent annual growth

* The partners strive to become key players in probiotics for animals and accelerate the expansion of the market Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9238 euros) (Copenhagen newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
