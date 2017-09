Jan 25 (Reuters) - Sword Group SE :

* Reports Q4 revenue of 36.0 million euros ($39.0 million)versus 30.5 million euros a year ago

* Q4 EBITDA is 5.8 million euros versus 4.9 million euros a year ago

* Expects a 2016 organic growth, at constant exchange rates, of 15 pct with an EBITDA margin of 15 pct Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9237 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)