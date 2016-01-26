FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Galapagos reports goals for efficacy of GLPG1205 in patients with UC were not met
January 26, 2016 / 7:00 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Galapagos reports goals for efficacy of GLPG1205 in patients with UC were not met

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Galapagos NV :

* Reports results with GLPG1205 in ulcerative colitis

* Phase 2a study confirms good pharmacokinetics, safety and tolerability

* Endpoints for efficacy of GLPG1205 in patients with ulcerative colitis (UC), however, were not met.

* Will discontinue clinical development in UC

* Origin study results showed that GLPG1205 did not statistically significantly differentiate from placebo on (partial) Mayo scores Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

