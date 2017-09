Jan 26 (Reuters) - Card Factory Plc :

* Total sales growth of 8.1 percent for 11 months to Dec. 31 (11 months ended Dec. 31, 2014: 8.1 percent)

* 11 months to Dec. 31 like-for-like store sales growth of 2.8 percent (11 months ended Dec. 31, 2014: 1.8 percent)

* Board's expectations for full financial year unchanged