BRIEF-Stock Spirits sees 2015 FY EBITDA in upper half of 50-54 mln euros range
January 26, 2016 / 7:16 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Stock Spirits sees 2015 FY EBITDA in upper half of 50-54 mln euros range

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Stock Spirits Group Plc :

* Expect our group EBITDA for 2015 to be in upper half of range EUR 50 million - EUR 54 million, after taking into account FX.

* Trading in Q4, and therefore for full-year 2015, was in line with guidance we provided in November 2015 - both in Poland and in our other core markets.

* Business is conducting a “root and branch” review of both our business in poland and our broader corporate strategy Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +91 80 6749 1136)

