BRIEF-Amper converts 27.7 mln euros of debt into shares
#Communications Equipment
January 26, 2016 / 8:01 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Amper converts 27.7 mln euros of debt into shares

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 26 (Reuters) - Amper SA :

* Says board agrees to execute capital increase by converting part of debt from refinancing contract (tranche B) into shares

* Amount of debt converted into shares amounts to 27.7 million euros ($30.1 million) and number of shares created is 46,250,000, equivalent to 7.83 percent of share capital of company

* The operation is carried out in relation to the conversion request made by BNP Paribas SA sucursal Espana, BNP Paribas Fortis SA/NV Sucursal Espana and Fore Multi Strategy Master Fund Ltd Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9203 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
