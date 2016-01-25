FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-NASDAQ RIGA decides to apply observation status to Trasta Komercbanka bonds
January 25, 2016 / 9:04 AM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-NASDAQ RIGA decides to apply observation status to Trasta Komercbanka bonds

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - NASDAQ RIGA:

* Decides to apply observation status to Trasta Komercbanka bonds

* Observation status will be applied according to Nasdaq Riga Listing and Disclosure rules Article 20.1.2, Subarticle 9, which stipulates that the Issuer shall be placed on observation status if other circumstances influencing the Issuer's activity have occurred which may materially threaten the interests of the investors, and in cases when it is important to turn the attention of market participants to a substantial circumstance related to the relevant financial instrument or its Issuer Source text: bit.ly/1QnxWjy

Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

