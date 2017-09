Jan 25 (Reuters) - NorCom Information Technology AG :

* Sees FY total output of about 16.0 million euros - 16.2 million euros ($17.3 million - $17.5 million) (previous year: 15.5 million euros)

* Sees FY EBIT of about 1.0 million euros - 1.1 million euros (previous year: 0.4 million euros) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9245 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)