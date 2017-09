Jan 25 (Reuters) - Burckhardt Compression Holding AG :

* To deliver Hyper Compressor and Process Gas Compressor API618 for LDPE tubular plant in U.S.

* Delivery will take place in early 2017, plant is supposed to start operations end of 2017 Source text - bit.ly/1KzsJAE Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)