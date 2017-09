Jan 25 (Reuters) - EIS Eczacibasi Ilac :

* Unit Eczacibasi Baxalta Saglik Urunleri increases its capital to 67.85 million lira ($22.52 million) from 50,000 lira

* To participate capital increase of 50 percent owned unit Eczacibasi Baxalta Saglik Urunleri with 33.9 million lira  Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 3.0135 liras) (Gdynia Newsroom)