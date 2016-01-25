FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 25, 2016 / 3:46 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Heathrow places Swiss Franc 400 mln 8 year bond

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Heathrow Funding Ltd

* Heathrow’s CHF400 million 8 year bond

* Places a Swiss Franc 400 million class A bond which has a fixed coupon of 0.5 pct and a May 2024 maturity

* Bond was placed with institutional investors as well as private banks and builds on heathrow’s presence in Swiss market

* Appetite from Swiss investors for Heathrow was strong, with final size of bond increased to Swiss Franc 400 million to accommodate demand

* Transaction which is equivalent to 277 million stg takes total raised over last year by Heathrow in public and private markets to 1.5 billion stg Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
