Jan 25 (Reuters) - Eis Eczacibasi Ilac :

* Unit Eczacbas Baxter Hastane Urunleri (Eczacba Baxter) decides to end up distribution business of biotechnology products, to sell biotechnology products related assets to Eczacbas Baxalta Saglk Urunleri (EBAXA) and signs a distribution agreement with EBAXA for distribution of biotechnology products

* Unit Eczacibasi Baxter decides to end up distribution business of hospital products, to sell hospital business products related assets to EIP Eczacbas Ilac Pazarlama and signs a distribution agreement with Baxter Group for distribution of hospital products

* Unit Eczacibasi Baxter decides to end up production and distribution business of dialysis and peritoneal dialysis products and sell related assets to Baxter Turkey Renal Hizmetler (Baxter Renal) together with its 60 pct stake in RTS Renal Tedavi Hizmetleri (RTS) Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)