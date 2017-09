Jan 25 (Reuters) - De Longhi SpA :

* FY prelim. revenue 1.89 billion euros ($2.05 billion), up 9.5 percent (about 6.6 percent at constant exchange rates) year on year 

* Q4 prelim. revenue 676 million euros, up 5.6 percent (about 3.9 percent at constant exchange rates) year on year Source text: bit.ly/1KA2oT4 Further company coverage: ($1 = 0.9238 euros) (Gdynia Newsroom)