BRIEF-Bonduelle subsidiary to restructure production sites in Nord Picardie
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 25, 2016 / 5:20 PM / 2 years ago

BRIEF-Bonduelle subsidiary to restructure production sites in Nord Picardie

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 25 (Reuters) - Bonduelle SAS :

* Subsidiary Bonduelle Europe Long Life (BELL) to reorganize production sites in Nord Picardie

* Plans to shut down activity at the plant in Russy Bemont (Oise)

* Plans to concentrate its Nord Picardie vegetable canning activities at the sites of Estrees Mons (Somme), Vaulx Vraucourt (Pas De Calais), and Renescure (Nord)

* Production activities would be closed down at the end of June 2016

* Logistical activities would continue until the end of september 2016

* A proposal for redeployment across all of the French entities of the Bonduelle Group, backed up by mobility-assistance measures, will be made to each of the 62 employees of the Russy Bemont factory  Source text: bit.ly/1PxBVXL Further company coverage: (Gdynia Newsroom)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
